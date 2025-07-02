QCG Seeks to Demystify Certified Repairs and OEM Parts with New Campaign
Quality Collision Group's nationwide campaign, developed by creative agency Mādin, is designed to educate drivers on the value of original equipment manufacturer parts and raise visibility for certified shops, according to a press release.
The campaign’s centerpiece is a series of “Quality Approved” cinematic spots, which range from 15, 30, and 60 seconds long. Set in an auto repair shop reimagined as a Michelin Star kitchen, technicians move like chefs, carefully plating parts and spinning car doors like pizza dough. The campaign also introduces a new “Quality Approved” badge, signaling certified, OEM-compliant repairs to consumers.
The campaign combines high-production-value storytelling with digital education and influencer marketing. It’s the first major initiative integrating Mādin Influence following its acquisition of Great Work Media earlier this year.
To amplify the campaign’s reach, QCG is teaming up with some of the top automotive creators on social media including Daniel Mac, Forrest’s Auto Reviews, and Pushing Pistons. The campaign aims to deliver approachable, educational content that will demystify certified repair for audiences ranging from casual drivers to gearheads. The creator content will roll out in late June and continue through July.
“Collision repair has long been framed as a technical necessity, but people don’t buy precision, they buy reassurance,” said Nick Valenti, CEO of Mādin. “We wanted to reframe it — not just as fixing what’s broken, but as restoring confidence and control. When repair is treated as transformation, not correction, it becomes something you can see, trust, and even take pride in.”
Beyond storytelling, the campaign seeks to raise consumer awareness through a digital content series featuring animal-themed metaphors such as “duck the cheap fixes” and “don’t get stung by bad parts” to make conversations around car parts and safety accessible and memorable.