QCG Seeks to Demystify Certified Repairs and OEM Parts with New Campaign

The campaign combines high-production-value storytelling with digital education and influencer marketing. It’s the first major initiative integrating Mādin Influence following its acquisition of Great Work Media earlier this year.

To amplify the campaign’s reach, QCG is teaming up with some of the top automotive creators on social media including Daniel Mac, Forrest’s Auto Reviews, and Pushing Pistons. The campaign aims to deliver approachable, educational content that will demystify certified repair for audiences ranging from casual drivers to gearheads. The creator content will roll out in late June and continue through July.

“Collision repair has long been framed as a technical necessity, but people don’t buy precision, they buy reassurance,” said Nick Valenti, CEO of Mādin. “We wanted to reframe it — not just as fixing what’s broken, but as restoring confidence and control. When repair is treated as transformation, not correction, it becomes something you can see, trust, and even take pride in.”