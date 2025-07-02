    QCG Seeks to Demystify Certified Repairs and OEM Parts with New Campaign

    July 2, 2025
    Quality Collision Group and creative agency Mādin are teaming up to educate drivers with approachable, educational content about certified repair.
    Related To:
    Quality Collision Group
    6864348efc8030b2f5ca2e14 Qcg Oemads Bread970x250

    Quality Collision Group's nationwide campaign, developed by creative agency Mādin, is designed to educate drivers on the value of original equipment manufacturer parts and raise visibility for certified shops, according to a press release.

    The campaign’s centerpiece is a series of “Quality Approved” cinematic spots, which range from 15, 30, and 60 seconds long. Set in an auto repair shop reimagined as a Michelin Star kitchen, technicians move like chefs, carefully plating parts and spinning car doors like pizza dough. The campaign also introduces a new “Quality Approved” badge, signaling certified, OEM-compliant repairs to consumers. 

    qcg_oemads_cake_portrait

    The campaign combines high-production-value storytelling with digital education and influencer marketing. It’s the first major initiative integrating Mādin Influence following its acquisition of Great Work Media earlier this year. 

    To amplify the campaign’s reach, QCG is teaming up with some of the top automotive creators on social media including Daniel Mac, Forrest’s Auto Reviews, and Pushing Pistons. The campaign aims to deliver approachable, educational content that will demystify certified repair for audiences ranging from casual drivers to gearheads. The creator content will roll out in late June and continue through July.

    “Collision repair has long been framed as a technical necessity, but people don’t buy precision, they buy reassurance,” said Nick Valenti, CEO of Mādin. “We wanted to reframe it — not just as fixing what’s broken, but as restoring confidence and control. When repair is treated as transformation, not correction, it becomes something you can see, trust, and even take pride in.”

    Beyond storytelling, the campaign seeks to raise consumer awareness through a digital content series featuring animal-themed metaphors such as “duck the cheap fixes” and “don’t get stung by bad parts” to make conversations around car parts and safety accessible and memorable.

    qcg_oemads_bees970x250
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Originally published by Modern Tire Dealer on Sep 4, 2024 | Written by Mike MangesTire dealers who aren't offering advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)
    In this edition of Ask the Expert, Autel’s Stewart Peregrine and Eric Sponhaltz share valuable insights to help shops prepare for ADAS service, ensuring compliance, profitability...