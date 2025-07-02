Relentless Collision Raleigh Earns Mercedes-Benz Electric Certification

Relentless Collision’s Raleigh location became the only Mercedes-Benz electric certified collision center in North Carolina. This recognition highlights their commitment to the highest standards of electric-vehicle collision repair.

Owned and managed by Quality Collision Group, Relentless Collision holds 18 industry-recognized certifications, demonstrating its commitment to customer safety and adherence to manufacturer standards for repairs. With the latest addition of Mercedes-Benz Electric, Relentless continues to showcase its expertise in servicing high-end and luxury vehicles. Other notable certifications include Alfa Romeo, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz Elite, Tesla, Rivian, and Lexus.

“What sets Relentless Collision apart is not just this certification but our investment and unflagging pursuit of excellence,” said Rick Allison, regional manager of North Carolina for Quality Collision Group. “We are honored to be named the first and only collision repair shop in North Carolina certified for MBZ electric.”

Their Raleigh location is the state’s go-to destination for premium electric Mercedes-Benz repairs, with factory-trained technicians and modern diagnostic tools.

Raleigh is one of three premier Relentless Collision locations in the state, with additional facilities in Cary and Durham. Each shop is dedicated to OEM-certified repairs, ensuring manufacturer-approved collision restoration using original parts, advanced tools, and performed by certified technicians.