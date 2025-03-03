NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Elementary School Teacher in Need

National Auto Body Council, insurance partner American Family, and collision repair partner Gerber Collision & Glass presented a Recycled Ride over the weekend, according to a press release.

On Saturday, March 1, just before the first pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers-Texas Rangers spring training game in Phoenix, Arizona, a refurbished 2019 Honda Civic Altima was awarded to Robert Keegan, a trained elementary school teacher who has had to deal with homelessness, domestic violence, and lack of convenient transportation.

Keegan, who was nominated by the Autumn House Emergency Crisis Shelter, is working with a case manager on the issues of suitable housing, regular employment and other issues that have thrown obstacles in his path. The donated Honda will go a long way in his quest for full-time employment in his field and gaining independence.