Driven Brands Appoints New CEO

Driven Brands’ Chief Operating Officer Daniel Rivera is being promoted to president and chief executive officer, according to a press release.

Rivera has taken the role, as well as joined the Board of Directors, effective May 9, 2025. He’s been with the company since 2012, joining as chief information officer. Since then, he’s held roles including Meineke brand president, president of Take 5 Oil Change, and group president of the maintenance segment.

Jonathan Fitzpatrick, Driven Brands president and CEO since 2012, notified the board of his intent to step down on Feb. 24, 2025. Fitzpatrick will continue to serve on the Board and has been appointed as non-executive chair of the board, effective May 9.

Fitzpatrick will also serve as a senior advisor for the remainder of 2025, and Neal Aronson, current Chairman of the Board, will continue to serve as a director.