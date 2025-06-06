National Auto Body Council Delivers Vehicles to Families in Need

On Thursday, June 5, NABC delivered three vehicles. NABC, GEICO, and Black Tie Collision presented a refurbished 2020 Kia Sportage to Michael Pinon and his family, who have been working with Fort Bend Family Promise for more than a year to become self-sufficient. The Pinons have overcome homelessness and are dealing with health challenges for themselves and their children.

The lack of a working vehicle means that they have not been able to get to doctor appointments and outpatient care. Both parents work and a vehicle will also make their commutes more manageable and reduce their daily stress and dependence on ride shares.

NABC, Farmers Insurance, and Fix Auto also delivered a refurbished 2019 Nissan Altima to Thomas Ellerstein, a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Ellerstein has had to depend on public transportation or walking for many years, limiting his work options. His income has not been sufficient for him to acquire a vehicle. He has faced challenges with transportation, homelessness, and health issues. The vehicle will allow him to carry supplies and tools to his worksites.

The third donation on June 5 was a refurbished Honda CR-V Sport to Heather Gautsch. She served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve, including a deployment to Iraq and is committed to giving back to the veteran community by volunteering with Stand Down Madison, the Madison Veterans Leadership Team, and the Veterans Support Group at the Outreach Center in Madison.

Gautsch assists with case management, serving veterans who need work, and suffering hardships and disabilities. Gautsch’s current vehicle is unreliable, which makes her volunteer service difficult. She is dedicated to serving her fellow veterans despite obstacles she has faced in her life. Heather Gautsch’s efforts during and after her military service make her an ideal candidate to receive a NABC Recycled Ride. The donation was made possible by the NABC, American Family, and Gerber Collision & Glass.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at some $51 million.