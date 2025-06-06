National Auto Body Council Delivers Vehicles to Families in Need
The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program continues to deliver life-changing gifts of refurbished vehicles to families facing difficult challenges.
During Military Appreciation Month in May, two decorated veterans of the United States Marine Corps received donations made possible by the NABC Recycled Rides program, vehicle donor Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club of Southern California, and repair partner Seidner’s Collision.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Angela Cain, who has overcome challenges of abuse, drugs, and neglect in her childhood, received a 2019 Kia Forte. To escape from that environment, Cain joined the U.S. Marine Corps Junior ROTC program in high school and eventually became a Marine. The military gave her a sense of pride and independence. After her service, she faced new struggles that resulted in homelessness with her infant daughter. In 2023, Cain founded HUD-VASH, a program that helped her secure housing and a fresh start. Determined to keep moving forward, she pursued a degree in criminal forensics. The vehicle will enable Cain to attend school and take care of her daughter.
A fully refurbished 2018 Hyundai Sonata was also presented to Brandon Jack Lauford, who served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, and is utilizing his Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits to attend school to earn his bachelor’s degree in business administration and to set himself up for a successful career. Lauford's son lives a 12-hour train ride from his current home, and airfare is unaffordable; his campus and food services essentially halt during summer, and the nearest grocery store is a long walk. The NABC Recycled Ride will help ease Lauford's burden of everyday living and enable him to see his son more often.
On Thursday, June 5, NABC delivered three vehicles. NABC, GEICO, and Black Tie Collision presented a refurbished 2020 Kia Sportage to Michael Pinon and his family, who have been working with Fort Bend Family Promise for more than a year to become self-sufficient. The Pinons have overcome homelessness and are dealing with health challenges for themselves and their children.
The lack of a working vehicle means that they have not been able to get to doctor appointments and outpatient care. Both parents work and a vehicle will also make their commutes more manageable and reduce their daily stress and dependence on ride shares.
NABC, Farmers Insurance, and Fix Auto also delivered a refurbished 2019 Nissan Altima to Thomas Ellerstein, a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Ellerstein has had to depend on public transportation or walking for many years, limiting his work options. His income has not been sufficient for him to acquire a vehicle. He has faced challenges with transportation, homelessness, and health issues. The vehicle will allow him to carry supplies and tools to his worksites.
The third donation on June 5 was a refurbished Honda CR-V Sport to Heather Gautsch. She served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve, including a deployment to Iraq and is committed to giving back to the veteran community by volunteering with Stand Down Madison, the Madison Veterans Leadership Team, and the Veterans Support Group at the Outreach Center in Madison.
Gautsch assists with case management, serving veterans who need work, and suffering hardships and disabilities. Gautsch’s current vehicle is unreliable, which makes her volunteer service difficult. She is dedicated to serving her fellow veterans despite obstacles she has faced in her life. Heather Gautsch’s efforts during and after her military service make her an ideal candidate to receive a NABC Recycled Ride. The donation was made possible by the NABC, American Family, and Gerber Collision & Glass.
NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at some $51 million.