ASE President Dave Johnson to Deliver Keynote at 2025 Conference

Dave Johnson, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 ASE Instructor Training Conference, July 21-24 in St. Louis.

Johnson will cover a variety of pertinent topics with conference participants including ASE’s strategic plan, educators’ critical role in that plan, the increasing demands on vehicle service education in the future, and how technology will continue to grow as an integrated instructor assistant in that future.

“Since arriving at ASE, Dave has been at the helm of developing innovative solutions to address the technician shortage and increase the number of ASE accredited educational programs,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “With this in mind, we felt the conference attendees would benefit from hearing about the many ASE initiatives directly from Dave.”