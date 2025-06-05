Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified Network Expands in California

Crash Champions is expanding the Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified network to two California locations, according to a news release. Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified repair centers specialize in luxury and highline EV vehicles, offering customers a tailored experience backed by the organization’s commitment to superior quality and a lifetime warranty.

As of June 2, Crash Champions Burke South, located at 533 Burke St, San Jose, California and Crash Champions Santa Clara Aldo, 50 Aldo Ave, Santa Clara, California, officially operate within the LUXE | EV Certified network.

“This is another exciting step forward for the growth of the Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified network,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Our team is committed to delivering luxury and highline EV customers with the industry’s premier lineup of certified collision repair service, and the addition of these two repair centers lends credence to that effort.”

Crash Champions Burke South carries certifications from Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, and more. Crash Champions Certified Santa Clara Aldo currently holds manufacturer certifications from Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Tesla, Volvo, and more.

Since acquiring DC AutoCraft in May 2024, the Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified collection has expanded to 15 locations across the U.S., delivering a distinct luxury-certified repair experience backed by a written lifetime warranty.

Crash Champions operates a total network of 650-plus repair centers across 38 states in the U.S. For more information about the company and to schedule a repair at a local repair center, visit the Crash Champions website here.