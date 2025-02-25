ASE Chairman Shares Updates to Test Content

ASE Chairman Jason Rainey released a letter recently outlining the organization’s accomplishments and plans for the future, as shared in a press release.

Rainey, vice president of NAPA Auto Care/Autotech/AAA Preferred Partner, noted the value gained from responses to ASE’s surveys over the past year. Upon evaluating answered received, ASE has decided to reduce the number of questions in its test content that refer to rarely performed repairs, such as cylinder head or block repairs.

“This ensures that ASE tests remain relevant and focused on the knowledge and skills that matter most today,” wrote Rainey.

In addition, ASE looks forward to addressing the technician shortage and creating career paths in the industry through partnerships like its recent one with WrenchWay.

Rainey explained that, by supporting initiatives like the WrenchWay School Assist platform, the ASE Education Foundation is creating connections between schools and employers, and providing a digital platform for those connections.

“Our ongoing commitment to excellence in vehicle service and repair is evident through rigorous ASE certification programs, innovative tools and strong industry alliances,” concluded Rainey. “With the support of dedicated professionals, educators and industry leaders, ASE will continue to drive progress, elevate standards and strengthen the technician pipeline. Together, we can uphold the mission of professional service and quality repair, ensuring a bright future for the transportation industry and the motoring public.”