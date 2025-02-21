Repairable BEV Claims Rise 38%

Mitchell has released its latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report, providing insight into annual trends in battery electric vehicle, mild hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle collision claims in a recent press release.

New cars with electrified powertrains saw a second year of record sales, with claims frequency for repairable BEVs rising to 2.71% in the U.S., marking a 38% increase from last year. Claims frequency for MHEVs and PHEVs rose by approximately 7% in the U.S. as well.

Repairable BEVs in the U.S. saw an average claims severity of $6,236, which was relatively flat and represented a 3% decrease from last year. For mild and plug-in hybrids, their averages ranged from $4,726 to $5,583 in the U.S.

BEVs displayed the highest per-estimate average for calibrations in 2024, which was 1.61. This was followed by PHEVs with 1.58, MHEVs with 1.46, and ICE alternatives with 1.45.

The report also found that OEM parts continue to dominate the repair of electric automobiles, with 88% of the parts dollars on estimates for repairable BEVs being for OEM parts. For ICE vehicles, it was 69%. BEVs also have only 11% of their parts repaired, while for ICE it’s 13%.

“In addition to an uptick in the number of claims for repairable, collision-damaged BEVs, we also saw an uptick in the number of total losses last year,” said Ryan Mandell, Mitchell’s director of claims performance. “While not unique to BEVs, this increase in total loss frequency can be attributed to the continued overall decline in vehicle values and surge in catastrophic claims activity in the second half of 2024.”