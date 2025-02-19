  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. Site Placement
    2. Latest News

    TOPDON Partners With Universal Technical Institute EV Training Programs

    Feb. 19, 2025
    The five-year partnership between UTI and TOPDON will see tools donated to certain UTI campuses offering EV curriculum.
    Courtesy of TOPDON US
    67b52b2bab08d26757fdafc9 Fy23utimiramarautodsc05407jpegfordownload

    TOPDON US is partnering with Universal Technical Institute to donate tools and equipment for UTI’s electric vehicle training programs, according to a press release.

    Currently, five of UTI’s campuses offer training programs on the repair and maintenance of EVs, with more to be rolled out gradually to other campuses.

    The five-year partnership between UTI and TOPDON will benefit the UTI-Rancho Cucamonga, UTI-Sacramento, and UTI-Long Beach campuses offering EV curriculum. TOPDON will donate diagnostic tools to the training programs, including its Phoenix Max with EV Kits and Tornado120000 smart programming power supply.

    Additionally, students and alumni will be offered discounts on TOPDON products as part of the partnership.

    “As a leading provider of in-demand automotive and transportation training, UTI is focused on offering programs that prepare our students to begin their career in these fields,” said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. “As the EV market matures and technology expands, UTI is pleased to work with TOPDON to prepare our students to work with these sophisticated machines. TOPDON’s Phoenix Max and Tornado120000 are valuable resources that complement our curriculum and give our students the practical experience they need to repair and maintain EVs.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.