TOPDON Partners With Universal Technical Institute EV Training Programs

TOPDON US is partnering with Universal Technical Institute to donate tools and equipment for UTI’s electric vehicle training programs, according to a press release.

Currently, five of UTI’s campuses offer training programs on the repair and maintenance of EVs, with more to be rolled out gradually to other campuses.

The five-year partnership between UTI and TOPDON will benefit the UTI-Rancho Cucamonga, UTI-Sacramento, and UTI-Long Beach campuses offering EV curriculum. TOPDON will donate diagnostic tools to the training programs, including its Phoenix Max with EV Kits and Tornado120000 smart programming power supply.

Additionally, students and alumni will be offered discounts on TOPDON products as part of the partnership.

“As a leading provider of in-demand automotive and transportation training, UTI is focused on offering programs that prepare our students to begin their career in these fields,” said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. “As the EV market matures and technology expands, UTI is pleased to work with TOPDON to prepare our students to work with these sophisticated machines. TOPDON’s Phoenix Max and Tornado120000 are valuable resources that complement our curriculum and give our students the practical experience they need to repair and maintain EVs.”