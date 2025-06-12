ASE Releases Five New Podcasts

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence added five new episodes to its podcast series, “Team ASE Podcasts.” Hosted by industry veteran Tony Molla, the podcasts focus on what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next in the industry and provides timely updates on the happenings at ASE.

In “Honoring World Class Technicians,” Molla talks with Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, about the importance of ASE to the industry and about ASE’s partnership with the Auto Care Association in sponsoring the world class technician program.

“Instructor of the Year” features an interview with the 2024 ASE Education Foundation instructor of the year Brian Manley. Manley discusses his career as well as his innovative program at Cherry Creek High School in Colorado.

“Going the Extra Mile” is a dialogue with Bill Chester of the North Texas Automobile Dealers. Chester discusses the programs that the NTAD uses to recruit students to the industry and its partnership with ASE.

“All About ETLs” features Marlo Miranda, evaluation team leader at the ASE Education Foundation, discussing the essential role of ETLs in the ASE accreditation process. In the podcast, Miranda covers ETL’s responsibilities, qualifications and training, as well as how they help career and technology education programs improve and grow through accreditation.

In the “ATMC – The Training Network” episode, Matt Shepanek, president of the ASE Training Manager’s Council, discusses the organization's role in advancing technical training within the automotive industry. He highlights the upcoming 2025 ATMC Annual Conference and focuses on topics such as AI in training, augmented reality and networking opportunities for training professionals.

To listen to the Team ASE Podcast series, visit the podcast webpage here.