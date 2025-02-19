  • Advertise
    Collision Industry Foundation Hosts 14th-Annual “Cocktails for a Cause”

    Feb. 19, 2025
    The Collision Industry Foundation announced record-breaking attendance at its 14th-annual charity event "Cocktails for a Cause" last month.
    Over 200 were at the event, hosted in Palm Springs, California, at the Cascade Lounge of the Agua Caliente Casino.

    Welcoming attendees to the event was outgoing CIF President Dan Risley of CCC Intelligent Solutions, who recognized event and prize sponsors and CIF donors.

    A live auction was also held at the event for attendance packages to the Daytona 500, sponsored by Axalta, and the Brickyard 400, sponsored by PPG.

    Risley shared that CIF has begun to make donations for applications for collision repair professionals impacted by the recent California wildfires, with $250,000 currently set aside to provide them relief. A donation campaign has also been launched online to raise funds.

    In addition to recognizing the work CIF has achieved in recent years, Risley noted the growing number of companies and individuals participating as Annual Donors, which help fund CIF’s efforts.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

