    With Louisiana Acquisition, Classic Now in 21 States

    May 5, 2025
    Classic Collision has purchased Fradella's Collision Center, with three locations in the New Orleans area.
    National MSO Classic Collision, LLC, based in Atlanta, has acquired Fradella’s Collision Centers in Louisiana, according to a press release.
    Fradella’s Collision Centers, established in 1982, is a family-owned auto body repair business serving the Greater New Orleans area with locations in Metairie, Chalmette, and Slidell. Known for its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer care, the company offers comprehensive collision repair services backed by a lifetime warranty and has been recognized as a Top Workplace.

     

