    CAPA Adds Five Members to Technical Committee

    May 2, 2025
    CAPA’s Technical Committee develops, maintains, reviews, and refines the CAPA Quality Standards, as well as CAPA’s American National Standards.
    Related To:
    CAPA
    6814f1c445bbe365621fb890 Capa Logo

    The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, has elected five members to its Technical Committee, according to a press release.

    CAPA’s Technical Committee develops, maintains, reviews, and refines the CAPA Quality Standards, as well as CAPA’s American National Standards.

    Joining the Committee are: Rick Stenftenagel, Meyer Distributing; Joseph Tsai, UCC Auto Parts; Elaine Novak, USAA; Robert Aldridge, ProColor Collision; and Greg Gambrel, Caliber Collision.
    CAPA’s Technical Committee is comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including collision repairers, distributors, insurers, manufacturers, and quality experts.
    “CAPA is happy to introduce these new members of our Technical Committee,” said Clark Plucinski, Chairman, CAPA Board of Directors. “Their knowledge and experience will strengthen CAPA’s certification program and provide valuable support in helping CAPA meet the constantly evolving challenges in today’s collision repair market.”

    Also serving on CAPA’s Technical Committee are:

    • Randall Bollander – Empire Auto Parts
    • Ray Pearson – LKQ/Keystone
    • Jeremy Scott – AFICS
    • Michael Romanello – Allstate Insurance
    • Michael Smith – GEICO
    • Richard Wang – Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.
    • Jim Miras – Micro Rim Corp.
    • Jim Fisher – PBSI-DS
    • Jeff Chen – T.Y.G. Products, L.P.
    • Roy Schnepper – Butler’s Collison
    • Alan Bush – ALDB and Associates Consulting, LLC
    • Nick Scheid – LNS & Associate
    • Rod Enlow – RENlow Auto Technical Consulting, Inc.
    • Gerry Poirier – Vector Squared, LLC

     

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...
    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.