CAPA Adds Five Members to Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, has elected five members to its Technical Committee, according to a press release.

CAPA’s Technical Committee develops, maintains, reviews, and refines the CAPA Quality Standards, as well as CAPA’s American National Standards.

Joining the Committee are: Rick Stenftenagel, Meyer Distributing; Joseph Tsai, UCC Auto Parts; Elaine Novak, USAA; Robert Aldridge, ProColor Collision; and Greg Gambrel, Caliber Collision.

CAPA’s Technical Committee is comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including collision repairers, distributors, insurers, manufacturers, and quality experts.

“CAPA is happy to introduce these new members of our Technical Committee,” said Clark Plucinski, Chairman, CAPA Board of Directors. “Their knowledge and experience will strengthen CAPA’s certification program and provide valuable support in helping CAPA meet the constantly evolving challenges in today’s collision repair market.”

Also serving on CAPA’s Technical Committee are: