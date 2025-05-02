WIN 2025 Scholarship Winners: Record Number of Applications

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) had a record number of 40 new recipients for the 2025 WIN Student Scholarship Awards. They were chosen from almost 120 student applications, another record-breaking number, and select recipients receive extensive tool kits and/or scholarship funds.

These scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs. WIN partnered with CREF (Collision Repair Education Foundation) again this year to expand its reach to those looking for a career in collision repair.

“WIN’s Student Tuition and Scholarship Program awards worthy recipients on two financial levels, ranging from $500 up to $2,500, based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the review process,” said Laura Kottschade, 2025 chair of the WIN student relations committee. “Those awarded can also receive well-stocked new tool kits, which are valued at more than $500.”

“Those top scholarship recipients, receiving both tuition monies and tools, were acknowledged at our ‘Champions’ and ‘Stars’ levels. And, because we had so many applicants, last year two new scholarship categories were added, ‘Trailblazers’ and ‘Legends,’ where an additional 30 recipients were awarded either a financial stipend or a full tool kit,” she added.

All award recipients and applicants will be eligible to partake in WIN’s mentoring program, where they participate in student engagement group calls and share best practices with collision industry professionals as well as their peers. These networking groups will support new female entrants to the collision repair field and hopefully create lifetime friendships that further WIN goals for longer term career advancement and retention.