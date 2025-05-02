WIN 2025 Scholarship Winners: Record Number of Applications
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) had a record number of 40 new recipients for the 2025 WIN Student Scholarship Awards. They were chosen from almost 120 student applications, another record-breaking number, and select recipients receive extensive tool kits and/or scholarship funds.
These scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs. WIN partnered with CREF (Collision Repair Education Foundation) again this year to expand its reach to those looking for a career in collision repair.
“WIN’s Student Tuition and Scholarship Program awards worthy recipients on two financial levels, ranging from $500 up to $2,500, based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the review process,” said Laura Kottschade, 2025 chair of the WIN student relations committee. “Those awarded can also receive well-stocked new tool kits, which are valued at more than $500.”
“Those top scholarship recipients, receiving both tuition monies and tools, were acknowledged at our ‘Champions’ and ‘Stars’ levels. And, because we had so many applicants, last year two new scholarship categories were added, ‘Trailblazers’ and ‘Legends,’ where an additional 30 recipients were awarded either a financial stipend or a full tool kit,” she added.
All award recipients and applicants will be eligible to partake in WIN’s mentoring program, where they participate in student engagement group calls and share best practices with collision industry professionals as well as their peers. These networking groups will support new female entrants to the collision repair field and hopefully create lifetime friendships that further WIN goals for longer term career advancement and retention.
In addition, as a part of the application process, each WIN Scholarship applicant registered for, and received, a complimentary WIN Student Membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign.
Funds to support the scholarship program come from various sponsors and WIN’s general fund, as well as its scholarship walk at its upcoming Annual Conference. “To simplify and increase participant involvement in 2025, we have again separated the Scholarship Walk and the Scholarship Fundraiser, so there is still the opportunity to donate to the scholarship cause,” according to Christina Sepulveda and Pam Watson, WIN scholarship fundraising co-chairs.
WIN 2025 Scholarship Award Winners
Champions Recipient, Hometown, Institution Name
- Sandra Arevalo Ramos, Martinez, California (Contra Costa College)
- Leah Clark, Wilkesboro, North Carolina (Wilkes Early College High School)
- Annabell Hernandez-Guerrero, Omaha, Nebraska, (Metropolitan Community College)
- Amber Jackson, Lubbock, Texas (South Plains College)
- Amber Lund, Ironton, Missouri (Arcadia Valley Career Tech Center)
- Ayline Maqueda Flores, Lewiston, Idaho (Lewis-Clark State College)
- Aryanna Sollis, Grayslake, Illinois (College of Lake County)
- Ashley Urena, Las Vegas, Nevada (College of Southern Nevada)
- Miranda Vanek, Prague, Nebraska (Northeast Community College) Amariah Wright, Jonesboro, Arkansas (Jonesboro High School)
Trailblazers Recipient, Hometown, Institution Name
- LaWanda Cherry, Houston, Texas (Universal Technical Institute)
- Alice Cook, Allen, Texas (Collin College Technical Campus)
- Jamie Cornett, Paris, Tennessee (Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology)
- Kiersten Gloss, Fredonia, New York (Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES)
- Mariana Gutierrez, Bakersfield, California (Houston Community College)
- Kylie Kasievich, Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania (Steel Center Tech)
- Alexa Rogers, Paris, Tennessee (Henry/Carroll Tcat)
- Ashley Schuler, Royersford, Pennsylvania (Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center)
- Briana Seward, Leesport, Pennsylvania (Berks Career and Technology Center)
- Mollie Tucker, Milan, Ohio (EHOVE Career Center)
Legends Recipient, Hometown, Institution Name
- Suehey Barajas, Lewiston, Idaho. (Lewis-Clark State College)
- Lindsey Champ, Oregon City, Oregon (Clackamas Community College)
- Stephanie Correll, New Orleans, Louisiana (Delgado Community College)
- Hayli Edwards, San Pablo, California (Contra Costa College)
- Mayci Grinnell, Idaho Falls, Idaho (Technical Careers High School)
- Ashley Hainline, Pocatello, Idaho (Idaho State university)
- Sheree Kenon, Raliegh, North Carolina (Wake Technical Community College
- Cloud Kline, Windsor, Colorado (Aimes Community College)
- Alexandra Kovalenko, Oregon City, Oregon (Clackamas Community College)
- Samantha Madrigal, Logansport, Indiana (Logansport, High School)
- Isabella Mendoza, Phoenix, Arizona (Gateway Community College)
- Marisa Meyer, Lakewood, Colorado (Warren Tech Central)
- Jacqueline Nguyen, Portland, Oregon (Portland Community College)
- Tessa Pauley, Columbus, Ohio (Fort Hayes Arts & Academics High School Carrer Center)
- Erika Selman, Indianapolis, Indiana (Lincoln College of Technology)
- Taylor Skretteberg, Bellingham, Washington (Bellingham Technical College)
- Alexandra Snodgrass, Nashville, Tennessee (Lincoln College of Technology)
- Shania Taylor-Harbor, Bakersfield, California (Regional Occupational Center: Collision Lizarraga)
- Dusty VanHyfte, Indianapolis, Indiana (Lincoln Technical Institute)
- Addison Zick, Williamsport, Pennsylvania (Henry/Carroll Tcat)
To learn more about the Women’s Industry Network’s scholarship program go to: https://thewomensindustrynetwork.site-ym.com/page/Scholarship.