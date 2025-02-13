  • Advertise
    ASE Names 2025 Board Members and Officers

    Feb. 13, 2025
    The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence recently unveiled its board members and officers for 2025.
    67ad306a7faf02ba4df5a7f3 Pexelssorashimazaki5668527

    The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has announced its officers and board members for 2025 in a recent press release.

    Coming in as new chair of the board of directors is Jason Rainey, vice president of NAPA AutoCare/AAA, with the role of vice chair being filled by John Wolf, president of Snap-on Business Solutions.

    Last year’s chair, Vice President of Quality for Toyota Tom Trisdale, will be staying on this year as past chair.

    Tom Palermo, general manager for Preferred Automotive Specialists, will be serving as treasurer. Cloyes Manufacturing President and CEO John Hanighen will be acting as secretary.

    One new member was elected to the board of directors: Ryan Kooiman, director of training for Standard Motor Products. 

    Four new governors were also appointed to the ASE board of governors: Victor Cummings, vice president of service operations for Rush Enterprises; Daniel Mustafa, director of technical service for TravelCenters of America; Chris Sanderson, manager technician development and lean inspection support at Hendrick Automotive Group; and Travis Zmak, general manager of Teton Automotive Group.

    Three individuals have transitioned from the board after fulfilling their terms: Mike McRoberts, COO of Rush Enterprises; Roger Mesiemore, vice president of fixed operations for Hendrick Automotive Group; and Kevin Looney, owner of Kevin’s Diesel Service.

    “The ASE team and I look forward to working closely with the officers and board members whose expertise and experience will greatly benefit ASE,” said ASE President and CEO Dave Johnson. “Together, we will uphold ASE's role as a key leader in the transportation industry and find ways to evolve that best serve technicians, service providers and car owners.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

