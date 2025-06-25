CCC Pay Workflow Improves Pay Management

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. launched CCC Pay Workflow, the industry’s first employee-facing pay management tool designed to ease payday discussions between collision repair technicians and payroll managers.

Technician retention remains a significant challenge across the industry, with pay-related stress a common source of dissatisfaction. Confusion about hours worked or discrepancies in pay are time-consuming and lead to friction, disrupting productivity and impacting team morale. While many shops rely on face-to-face conversations to address these issues, these processes are often informal and difficult to track.

According to a news release, CCC Pay Workflow reduces administrative burdens around payday, giving technicians more visibility into how they’re paid and providing managers with a tool to manage and track pay-related tasks.

“CCC Pay Workflow is easy to use and very straightforward. My techs don’t have to dig for paysheet information, it’s a tap or two and it’s done,” said Robert Nunez, manager of Rainbow Paint & Body Inc. in Miami. “Payroll has gotten easier for me and my techs don’t have to completely stop what they’re doing to ask questions about their pay. I’ve noticed an overall reduction in pay-related questions and an increase in mobile app adoption.”

CCC Pay Workflow helps streamline payday by integrating pay tracking into the tools shops already use. Technicians can view their upcoming paysheet in real time in the CCC ONE Mobile app, flag discrepancies, and request adjustments from their phone, all without leaving their repair bay. Managers can review, approve, and track requests through a centralized dashboard, creating consistency, clarity, and transparency across the pay process.

“CCC Pay Workflow brings together the needs of employees and managers in one simple, digital experience,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC. “Shops are looking for ways to retain talent and reduce unnecessary disruptions. With CCC Pay Workflow, technicians can understand what they’ll be paid before payday, and managers can respond to their related requests more efficiently so everyone can stay focused on getting customers back on the road following an accident.”

CCC Pay Workflow integrates seamlessly with CCC ONE and reflects CCC’s continued focus on supporting repair operations through integrated tools that improve workflowsfor everyone involved.

To learn more about CCC Pay Workflow, visit its website here.