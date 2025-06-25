    KLST Abra Celebrates 30th Anniversary

    June 25, 2025
    Founded in 1955, KLST Abra is one of the longest standing and most trusted names in the Minnesota auto body repair industry.
    KLST Abra
    The KLST Abra franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary on June 13. It’s a major milestone for one of the longest standing and most trusted names in Minnesota’s auto body repair industry.  

    Founded in 1995 by Kedrick and Louann Johnson, along with their sons Scot and Todd, the KLST Abra franchise began with a single shop on Carson Avenue in Elk River. The business has since grown into a multi-location enterprise. 

    According to a press release, KLST Abra is known for its unwavering commitment to quality repairs, community service, and family values. The KLST name itself, derived from the initials of the Johnson family, reflects their personal investment in the business and their customers.

    KLST Abra
    KLST Abra celebrated 30 years of excellent service across its five locations in Minnesota.
    “We treat everything we do, from our team members to our repairs, with honesty and integrity,” said Kedrick, co-founder of KLST Abra. “If we conduct ourselves by these simple principles, we hold the keys to success.”  

    After opening their first Abra location in Elk River, the Johnson family quickly expanded their footprint to now five locations: Abra St. Cloud, Abra Cloquet, Abra Elk River, Abra Duluth, and Abra Princeton.  

    “The key to our success is our people,” said Todd, co-owner of KLST Abra. “From our technicians to our office staff, we have an incredible team that shows up every day committed to doing great work. They are the backbone of everything we do.”  

    KLST Abra’s expansion also includes a glass division, which began in 1994 with a single van and now operates a fleet of 12 vehicles. It serves customers across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. In recent years, the division expanded to new locations in Lake Elmo and Hermantown.  

    “Reaching 30 years is an incredible achievement and KLST Abra has done it with integrity, grit, and a true focus on people,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, US Collision. “Kedrick, Louann, Scot, and Todd exemplify what it means to lead a business with heart. They’ve built something truly special, and we’re proud to have them as part of the Abra family.”  

    For more information, visit its website here.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

