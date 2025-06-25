KLST Abra Celebrates 30th Anniversary

“We treat everything we do, from our team members to our repairs, with honesty and integrity,” said Kedrick, co-founder of KLST Abra. “If we conduct ourselves by these simple principles, we hold the keys to success.”

After opening their first Abra location in Elk River, the Johnson family quickly expanded their footprint to now five locations: Abra St. Cloud, Abra Cloquet, Abra Elk River, Abra Duluth, and Abra Princeton.

“The key to our success is our people,” said Todd, co-owner of KLST Abra. “From our technicians to our office staff, we have an incredible team that shows up every day committed to doing great work. They are the backbone of everything we do.”

KLST Abra’s expansion also includes a glass division, which began in 1994 with a single van and now operates a fleet of 12 vehicles. It serves customers across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. In recent years, the division expanded to new locations in Lake Elmo and Hermantown.

“Reaching 30 years is an incredible achievement and KLST Abra has done it with integrity, grit, and a true focus on people,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, US Collision. “Kedrick, Louann, Scot, and Todd exemplify what it means to lead a business with heart. They’ve built something truly special, and we’re proud to have them as part of the Abra family.”

