    Recall Issued for Ford 2021-2025 Mustang Mach E Vehicles

    June 25, 2025
    An issue with low battery charge can lock occupants in the back seat once the driver or front passenger has exited the vehicle.
    Ford Motor Company
    As of June 13, Ford Motor Company is recalling 2021-2025 Mustang Mach E vehicles for a potential safety risk of rear seat occupants becoming trapped in the vehicle. The recall potentially affects 197,432 vehicles. 

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acknowledged the recall in a letter to Ford on June 18. The letter detailed the exact risk to vehicle occupants. 

    “In the event of a low battery charge, the electronic door latches may remain locked once the driver or front passenger exits and shuts the door, possibly trapping someone who is unable to use the inside door release handles, such as a child in the back seat,” it said. 

    Dealers will update the Powertrain Control Module and the Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module C software free of charge. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk were sent out on June 23. Second letters will be mailed once the remedy is available, which is anticipated for September 29. For more information or questions, contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's recall number is 25S65. 

