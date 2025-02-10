  • Advertise
    Classic Collision Acquires Battle Ground, Washington Location

    Feb. 10, 2025
    Elite Collision Center has been family-owned and operated for more than 20 years now.
    Classic Collision has acquired a new store in Battle Ground, Washington, according to a news release.

    Owned by Kevin Morse, Elite Collision Center has been family-owned and operated for more than 20 years now.

    “We take pride in supporting our community and being the preferred collision center in Battle Ground,” said Morse. “From what we have seen, Classic is deeply rooted in the communities they serve as well, making this the right decision for us.”

    "We are thrilled to welcome Elite Collision Center into the Classic Collision family," added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen. “Their long-standing reputation for quality repairs and exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence. We look forward to serving the Battle Ground community and continuing the legacy of outstanding collision repair that Elite has built over the past two decades.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

