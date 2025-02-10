Nominations Open for ASE Outstanding Instructor of the Year

The ASE Education Foundation has opened nominations for Outstanding Instructor of the Year, according to a press release.

To be eligible, high school or college instructors from ASE-accredited automotive, diesel/truck, or collision repair programs must be nominated by an administrator, such as a principal, program director, dean, department chair or CTE director.

This year’s award winner will receive a plaque, $1,000, and a paid trip for two to the ASE Instructor Training Conference, taking place July 21-24 in St. Louis, as well as a trip to the ASE fall board of directors meeting and annual service professionals recognition banquet on Nov. 19 in Savannah, Georgia.

Nominations may be filled out and submitted online, and will be accepted through March 31.