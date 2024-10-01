Evercoat Partners with ASE Education Foundation to Support Technician Training

Evercoat has partnered with the ASE Education Foundation to donate over 1,000 gallons of premium body filler to ASE-accredited schools, according to a news release.

Instructors will use the product in their collision repair classes during the 2024-25 academic year.

“We want to thank Tim McKinney, Senior Field Applications Engineer for Evercoat, and everyone at Evercoat for this generous donation,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Tim helped enable our next generation of service professionals at the ASE Instructor Training Conference earlier this summer. While there, he developed a strong connection with the instructors in attendance as well as the ASE Education Foundation field managers. The Evercoat team members are strong supporters of ASE, and by making this generous gift to ASE-accredited schools, they are helping to foster the next generation of service professionals.”

“We at Evercoat are proud to support ASE and its accredited schools with our donation of premium body filler,” said McKinney. “This product is designed to provide both professionals and students with the tools they need to achieve excellence in their work. By equipping the next generation of technicians with industry-leading materials, we’re investing in the future of our trade and ensuring that they have the best resources to hone their skills.”

Evercoat specializes in the automotive aftermarket industry, offering a range of products and services for collision repair, custom building, and DIY projects. Their product line includes body fillers, glazes, putties, adhesives, and coatings designed for rust repair and panel replacement. Evercoat also provides training and support from technical experts to help customers achieve optimal results and improve productivity.