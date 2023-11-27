Arkansas Tech Student Chosen for SkillsUSA WorldSkills Competition

Lily Williams of Jonesboro, Arkansas has been selected by SkillsUSA as the official competitor for Car Painting at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition, according to a news release.

Williams’ technical expert will be Jamie Redd of Columbus, Ohio. Williams will be representing the United States at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition, held September 10-15, 2024 in Lyon, France.

A former student at Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center in Jonesboro, Williams is planning to attend Lincoln Tech in Nashville, Tennessee, following the competition. She previously represented the state of Arkansas at the SkillsUSA Championships in 2023, winning a national gold medal in the Automotive Refinishing competition.

The WorldSkills Competition showcases dozens of trade skills, including construction and building technology, creative arts and fashion, information and communication technology, manufacturing and engineering, social and personal services, and transportation and logistics.

“Being selected for the 2024 WorldSkills USA Team is such an honor,” said Williams. “I’m excited for the chance to compete on this level and for all of the opportunities that I will be given in the future because of this.”