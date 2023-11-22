Mississippi Charity Providing Community Resources Receives Donated Vehicle

The National Auto Body Council's (NABC) Recycled Rides program donated a vehicle to a local charity in Jackson, Mississippi, that provides low-income families and seniors with food and supplies, according to a press release.

A 2018 Chevy Silverado was presented on November 15 to the local charity, called We Will Go, which provides a variety of services, ranging from after-school and summer learning programs for students to groceries for families in need.

The vehicle was donated by GEICO and restored by Barnett’s Body Shop, which operates six locations in Jackson. The event was sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners, who provided a holiday meal for the community with the help of We Will Go.

“We Will Go is a tremendous organization,” said Phillip May, market president for Pinnacle Financial Partners and member of the We Will Go board of directors. “It is a beautiful truck that was provided by the National Auto Body Council, GEICO and Barnett’s Body Shop have come together to provide. This is an important organization for this community serving the people in the greatest need.”