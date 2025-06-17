Find Repair Information with I-CAR's RTS Portal

I-CAR posted a blog reminding users of how to easily find repair information using its free Repairability Technical Support portal, available on desktop or mobile.
RTS can’t access copyrighted OEM information, but a quick search will let you know whether the necessary collision repair information is available and where to find it.
For a while, “RTS was the best-kept secret in the industry, and there's still some people who haven't heard of it,” said Scott Van Hulle, manager of RTS and OEM Technical Relations at I-CAR. “But there's been some dramatic spikes in usage, especially since COVID when access was opened to all. I think a barrier has been that everyone is so busy that they haven't had the time to lift their head and see, 'Here's something to help me. RTS has done all this research for me.’”
Van Hulle recounts a recent conversation with a shop that was “stuck 30 years in the past. It was a mom-and-pop shop, and the son was taking over and wanted to ensure they were training and educating their staff. The fact that he could find information from RTS on Google shows we're here for the inter-industry to help everyone we can and to raise awareness of what it takes to have a complete, safe, and quality repair.”
In 2024, I-CAR introduced a mobile app with the same content as the RTS website, synced for simultaneous updates. The app is designed to better reach technicians who typically have access to a cell phone, but not a laptop at work, and need information in real time.
