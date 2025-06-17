Find Repair Information with I-CAR's RTS Portal

I-CAR posted a blog reminding users of how to easily find repair information using its free Repairability Technical Support portal, available on desktop or mobile.

RTS can’t access copyrighted OEM information, but a quick search will let you know whether the necessary collision repair information is available and where to find it.

For a while, “RTS was the best-kept secret in the industry, and there's still some people who haven't heard of it,” said Scott Van Hulle, manager of RTS and OEM Technical Relations at I-CAR. “But there's been some dramatic spikes in usage, especially since COVID when access was opened to all. I think a barrier has been that everyone is so busy that they haven't had the time to lift their head and see, 'Here's something to help me. RTS has done all this research for me.’”