ASE Instructor Conference Adds Sponsor Expo and Special Networking Event

A sponsor expo and special networking event at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery have been added to the 2025 ASE Instructor Training Conference, scheduled for July 21-24, in St. Louis.

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference offers more than 20 hours of technical update training with tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck, and collision repair instructors, plus informative and enjoyable networking opportunities.

The sponsor expo on July 22 will provide the opportunity to connect directly with high school and college instructors. Participating sponsors will have individual booths where conference participants can learn firsthand about the services and products offered by each exhibitor. The expo includes refreshments and door prizes.

The special networking event at the Biergarten at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery will be on July 23. Sponsored by WyoTech, this event will include a full barbeque dinner, drinks, a tour of the brewery, and photo opportunities with the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

“In addition to providing exceptional education and training opportunities, the annual ASE instructor training conference will feature networking opportunities where instructors can meet and interact with each other and representatives from industry-leading organizations,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “We encourage instructors and education professionals who have not yet signed up for the conference to do so soon so they don’t miss out on the best training event for instructors in the country.”

