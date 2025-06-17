    Estimating Tip – CCC – R1234yf Labor Update

    June 17, 2025
    SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
    SCRS
    MOTOR has made updates to vehicle chapters utilizing R1234yf refrigerant. Labor time to evacuate and recharge has been updated to 1.7 from 1.4 hrs. 

    At this time, no additional information is available in the GTE. Historically MOTOR makes GTE updates in Q4. Current information in GTE is applicable for refrigerant recovery & evacuate and recharge ac systems. 

    DEG will continue to monitor any changes and provide industry updates.

    The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair. 

    The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates. 

    View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

