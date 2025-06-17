Estimating Tip – CCC – R1234yf Labor Update
MOTOR has made updates to vehicle chapters utilizing R1234yf refrigerant. Labor time to evacuate and recharge has been updated to 1.7 from 1.4 hrs.
At this time, no additional information is available in the GTE. Historically MOTOR makes GTE updates in Q4. Current information in GTE is applicable for refrigerant recovery & evacuate and recharge ac systems.
DEG will continue to monitor any changes and provide industry updates.
