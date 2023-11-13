Purple Heart Veteran Receives ‘Recycled Ride’

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides (NABC) program helped supply a veteran and Purple Heart recipient with reliable transportation, according to a news release.

Tampa area veteran and Purple Heart recipient Javier Torres served in the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne from 2004 to 2008. He has struggled with access to transportation, with him and his wife owning a nonfunctional vehicle that cannot accommodate them and their five children.

With the help of car donor Hertz and collision repair partner Crash Champions, Torres was selected by Wounded Warriors Project to receive a restored 2021 Chevy Tahoe, gifted to him and his family during an NABC presentation at Crash Champions' location in Longwood, Florida.

Now, the Torres family is able to get to places they need to be. Torres is able to reliably continue his volunteer work at local veteran organizations as well as pursue job opportunities previously unattainable.

“I am completely overwhelmed,” Torres said. “This is truly life-changing for me and my family. It’s such an amazing vehicle – I can’t believe it. I am very grateful to Hertz, Crash Champions and the NABC. I served my time in the military and people were there to help me, and now I want to pay it forward and help carry other veterans through their challenges.”