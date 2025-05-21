    AAA and LaMettry's Collision Partner for Car Donation to Veteran

    May 21, 2025
    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dane Lewis received a 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD as part of LaMettry’s Military Family Car Donation Program.
    682cd7ef1fe8f9d17a3bfdd6 Untitled 52

    The American Automobile Association partnered with LaMettry’s Collision to donate a fully restored 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD to Dane Lewis, a valued member of the U.S. Marine Corps and proud Minnesotan. 

    LaMettry’s Military Family Car Donation Program selected Lewis due to his considerable public service and he received the car during a special ceremony on May 20.

    “At AAA, we're proud to meet our neighbors where they are - and that means supporting our veterans once they return home,” said Brynna Knapp, spokesperson for AAA. “They served us, and it’s our privilege to serve them however we can.”

    Lewis worked with Habitat for Humanity, FFA, and local groups throughout his youth that brought him to the Marine Corps in 2020. Following his honorable discharge in August 2024, he returned to Minnesota with his wife, Marlaina, and their young son. They moved to a rural area near Willmar where finding stable employment proved difficult without reliable transportation.  

    Dane and Marlaina welcomed their second son this March and, days later, he reenlisted in the Minnesota National Guard, continuing his commitment to service. AAA and LaMettry’s Collision honor Dane’s sacrifice, dedication, and commitment by donating a vehicle to his family. The two organizations hope the gift provides reliable transportation that the family needs for work, emergencies, and everyday life.

    Dane’s journey is a reminder that true service does not end when the uniform comes off — it is a lifelong commitment to making the world a better place. AAA and LaMettry Collision thanks Dane for his service, heart, and dedication to his country and community.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

