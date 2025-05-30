Rotary Solutions Facility in Indiana Gets $5 Million Expansion

Rotary Solutions is investing $5 million in its Madison, Indiana, facility to support the installation of a state-of-the-art automated production line.

The new production line will complement existing manufacturing capabilities and ensure the company can serve the North American market efficiently and reliably. New automation and production equipment will also create new jobs and skills development opportunities for Madison-based team members, enhance production capacity to support growing demand in North America, and improve lead times and product availability for customers served by the Madison facility. Rotary Solutions offers equipment through its four product brands – Rotary, Forward Lift, Direct Lift and Chief Collision Technology.

“This strategic expansion is part of VSG’s global manufacturing optimization strategy to invest in automation, new technologies, and improved quality along with workforce development in our key markets,” said Arjun Mirdha, president of VSG, TWG, and OK International. "This investment is a testament to the dedication of our Madison team and not only strengthens our ability to serve customers with high-quality products delivered on time but also creates meaningful opportunities for our employees and supports the long-term growth of our operations here in Indiana.”

Mirdha continued, “We’re not just investing in equipment, we’re investing in our people who deliver exceptional products and service to our customers, as well as our community, and the future of U.S.-based manufacturing."

The project timeline includes equipment installation, hiring, and training of team members, with production ramp-up planned for Q1 2026. VSG is a long-standing employer in the Madison area, and the latest investment reinforces its commitment to local job creation, workforce development, and economic growth. For more information about VSG, Rotary Solutions, and its manufacturing operations, visit its website here.