Crash Champions Partners with Hyundai Motor America on Paint Repairs

Crash Champions is Hyundai Motor America’s authorized repair partner. As an authorized partner, Crash Champions will assist in providing Hyundai customers with comprehensive paint repair service.

Crash Champions operates a growing network of more than 650 I-CAR Gold Class collision repair centers. According to a news release, it’s a trusted name among motorists and auto insurance providers for delivering consistent, high-quality repairs with a lifetime warranty.

“Crash Champions is proud to support Hyundai as its authorized partner,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We have a strong track record of supporting dealerships across the country, and the Crash Champions team will work hand-in-hand with Hyundai to ensure customers enjoy a swift and seamless repair experience.”

As part of the collaboration, Crash Champions will honor its lifetime warranty on all vehicles serviced.

“At Hyundai, our top priority is delivering long-term value and peace of mind to our customers,” said Nathan Edmonds, director of dealer technical support at Hyundai Motor America. “We understand how important it is to stand behind the quality of our vehicles, and our partnership with Crash Champions ensures that customers with eligible paint concerns will receive expert care and a seamless repair experience.”

To learn more about Crash Champions and to find a local collision repair center, visit its website here.