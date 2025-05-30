Seventh Annual Four Corners Great Strides Walk Raises $13k for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group’s 7th Annual Four Corners Great Strides Walk raised $13,755. The walk on Saturday, May 10, continuing their steadfast commitment to community engagement and charitable impact. Together, the group contributed a total of $213,710.59 for the event in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Held in Denver, the walk brought participants together from across the region to support those affected by cystic fibrosis in local neighborhoods, on hiking trails, or at community parks. The event reflects the ongoing national partnership between CARSTAR and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which has raised more than $4 million to date for research, care, and advocacy.

“Our CARSTAR Colorado Business Group shows up year after year with heart and purpose,” said Kelly Domer, owner of CARSTAR Jordan Road. “This effort isn’t just about raising funds, it’s about walking alongside families, spreading awareness, and being a reliable force for good in our community.”

Participating locations included CARSTAR Jordan Road, CARSTAR Alpine, CARSTAR Supreme, CARSTAR West, and CARSTAR Ideal Northglenn, each of which played a vital role in making the walk a success.

“Our commitment to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation goes far beyond a single day,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Collision. “The dedication shown by the Colorado Business Group and our franchise family nationwide highlights CARSTAR’s purpose-driven culture and deep-rooted investment in the communities we serve.”

Across North America, CARSTAR locations regularly support fundraising initiatives and awareness efforts for cystic fibrosis, uniting franchise partners, employees, and customers in a shared mission to find a cure and improve lives.

For more information about CARSTAR, visit its website here.