  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News

    FenderBender Readers: Which Ads Catch Your Eye?

    Aug. 21, 2024
    Take a few minutes to share your thoughts for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card!
    66c62063da895efc2df097e8 Fb Ad Insight Study Logo

    FenderBender would like your opinions about advertisements from a few companies that serve the collision repair industry. It’s extremely easy to participate and should only take a few minutes of your time. As a thank you for completing the survey, you’ll be entered in a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card.

    We’re only surveying a small number of individuals, and your response is vital for meaningful results.

    TAKE SURVEY NOW

    Thank you in advance for taking a few minutes out of your busy schedule.

    Sincerely,

    Andrew Johnson, Publisher
    FenderBender

    P.S. Please know that your responses and email address are confidential and will not be used for any other purpose or disclosed to others.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.