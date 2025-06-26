Snap-on Diagnostics Updates Q3 Tuesday Topic Training
Snap-on Diagnostics updated its Tuesday Topic Training schedule for July-September with a variety of new subjects including OEM-specific ADAS training and diesel emission systems operation and testing.
Diagnostics National Trainer Jason Gabrenas will present on a rotating basis. Auto repair technicians are encouraged to attend the informational sessions to learn the latest tips and techniques to get the most out of their diagnostic tools.
The schedule of third quarter training sessions includes:
- July 1: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - VW/Audi
- July 8: Diagnosing Vehicle Communication Issues
- July 15: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - CDJR
- July 22: Vehicle Maintenance Functions
- July 29: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Nissan
- Aug. 5: Diesel Emissions Systems Operation and Testing
- Aug. 12: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - VW/Audi
- Aug. 19: Diagnosing Vehicle Communication Issues
- Aug. 26: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - CDJR
- Sept. 2: Vehicle Maintenance Functions
- Sept. 9: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Nissan
- Sept. 16: Diesel Emissions Systems Operation and Testing
- Sept. 23: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Mercedes-Benz
Tuesday Topic Training sessions are offered free of charge and provide approximately 30 minutes of material and 15 minutes for questions and answers. Two time slots are available for each day of training. The first session takes place at 6 p.m. ET and the second session starts at 9 p.m. ET.
To register for a session via Zoom, click here, or watch the sessions live at the Snap-on YouTube channel here. For more information about Snap-on, visit its website here.