Snap-on Diagnostics Updates Q3 Tuesday Topic Training

Snap-on Diagnostics updated its Tuesday Topic Training schedule for July-September with a variety of new subjects including OEM-specific ADAS training and diesel emission systems operation and testing.

Diagnostics National Trainer Jason Gabrenas will present on a rotating basis. Auto repair technicians are encouraged to attend the informational sessions to learn the latest tips and techniques to get the most out of their diagnostic tools.

The schedule of third quarter training sessions includes:

July 1: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - VW/Audi

July 8: Diagnosing Vehicle Communication Issues

July 15: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - CDJR

July 22: Vehicle Maintenance Functions

July 29: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Nissan

Aug. 5: Diesel Emissions Systems Operation and Testing

Aug. 12: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - VW/Audi

Aug. 19: Diagnosing Vehicle Communication Issues

Aug. 26: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - CDJR

Sept. 2: Vehicle Maintenance Functions

Sept. 9: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Nissan

Sept. 16: Diesel Emissions Systems Operation and Testing

Sept. 23: OEM-Specific ADAS Training - Mercedes-Benz

Tuesday Topic Training sessions are offered free of charge and provide approximately 30 minutes of material and 15 minutes for questions and answers. Two time slots are available for each day of training. The first session takes place at 6 p.m. ET and the second session starts at 9 p.m. ET.

To register for a session via Zoom, click here, or watch the sessions live at the Snap-on YouTube channel here. For more information about Snap-on, visit its website here.