    Repairify’s New Leadership Team Hosts Next asTech Webinar July 15

    June 27, 2025
    Chief Executive Officer Srisu Subrahmanyam and Chief Transformation Officer Keith Crerar will discuss the collision repair industry, trends, and how Repairify is evolving to meet the needs of repair shops.
    The monthly asTech, a Repairify company, Industry Pulse webinar will feature Repairify’s new leadership team during “Driving What’s Next: A Conversation with Repairify’s New Leadership” at 11 a.m. CT on July 15.  

    The new leadership team includes Chief Executive Officer Srisu Subrahmanyam and Chief Transformation Officer Keith Crerar. The webinar will introduce the new leadership team to industry partners and customers. Subrahmanyam and Crerar will lead a candid conversation about the automotive diagnostic and repair industry, perspectives on leadership, industry trends, and how Repairify is evolving to meet the needs of today’s repair shops. 

    From personal journeys to long-term vision, they’ll provide insight into the direction of the company and the future of diagnostics and repair. They’ll also share why their customer-first mindset drives Repairify’s push to deliver more accessible, integrated tools across the collision and mechanical repair industries. 

    In a recent interview, Subrahmanyam emphasized that the company is investing in workflow integrations, licensing, and partnerships designed to make diagnostic and calibration processes easier and more accurate. During the webinar he will expand on his desire for, “Repairify to become our customers’ most efficient and relied-upon vendor who helps drive shop profitability every day.”  

    For more information and to register to attend the webinar, click here.

