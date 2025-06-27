Museum of American Speed Announces 2025 Cars & Coffee Schedule

The Museum of American Speed will kick-off their 2025 Cars & Coffee season on Saturday, June 28, from 8 a.m.-noon at the Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Cars & Coffee is a family-friendly gathering of the local automotive community. Events will be held throughout the summer at 340 Victory Lane on June 28, July 26, August 23, September 27 and October 25.

“Bring your specialty car and enjoy unique rides, conversation as well as free coffee and donuts. Family, friends and kids are always welcome,” said Tim Matthews, Museum of American Speed curator, in a news release.

New exhibits at the Museum this year include the Unser Racing Collection, Herzog gallery, and new displays for Pikes Peak, Indy icon Sam Hanks den, and Parnelli Jones headquarters. There are interactive displays and enhanced designs for motorcycles, sprint cars, land speed, and BMX.

Participants receive two free vouchers to the Museum of American Speed for bringing a specialty vehicle. Spectators are also welcome. Admission to the Museum is $15 for adults with discounted rates for seniors, veterans, college students, and children. The Museum is open from 9 a.m-1 p.m.

The Speedway Motors retail store will also be open during Cars & Coffee events. Customers can check out the latest new products or speak with a team member for help on their latest project.

For more information about Cars & Coffee or for a map of show or spectator parking, visit its website here.