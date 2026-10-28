Driven Brands to Celebrate Resilience 2027 in Chicago

Driven Brands Collision Group is bringing its annual U.S. collision repair conference to Chicago for Resilience 2027, from Feb. 9-11, 2027, according to a news to release. Franchise partners from Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders, will come together for three days of connection, learning, recognition, and memorable experiences.

Resilience 2027 will take place at the Hilton Chicago and tip off in a big way with an opening night at a Chicago Bulls game. Select lucky attendees will also receive a VIP tunnel experience, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes element to an already exciting night.

Highlights of Resilience 2027 will include:

Chicago Bulls Opening Night Experience

Educational Sessions: Sessions will bring relevant perspectives and ideas to the table.

Charity Casino Night Benefiting Cystic Fibrosis: Attendees can try their luck for a great cause during a special casino night benefiting cystic fibrosis, combining an evening of fun and friendly competition with an opportunity to give back.

Awards Gala: The conference will culminate with an evening dedicated to recognizing franchise partners and celebrating accomplishments from across the network.

“Resilience is the ability to withstand challenges, adapt and come back stronger, and that is exactly what our network has proven. This conference brings us into one room to learn from each other, celebrate what we’ve overcome and accomplished, and look ahead to what we can achieve together,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision Group. “Chicago gives us an incredible backdrop to do just that, and we’re looking forward to creating an experience that leaves our franchise partners energized, connected, and ready for what’s next.”