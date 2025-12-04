Driven Brands Collision Group Reaches $6 Million Milestone for Cystic Fibrosis

The Driven Brands Collision Group, the parent company of leading collision repair brands including Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, surpassed more than $6 million raised for cystic fibrosis research, care, and advocacy.

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs, with nearly 40,000 people in the United States living with the condition. CARSTAR began fundraising over 25 years ago when a franchise partner’s granddaughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

“This milestone represents the heart of our organization,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Our franchise partners, teams, and customers continue to show extraordinary compassion and commitment. Together, we’re not just repairing cars, we’re helping advance the mission to improve and extend the lives of those living with cystic fibrosis.”

Since then, the initiative has spread to the larger collision group where owners have embraced the cause and have accelerated their commitment to raising valuable funds to support cystic fibrosis. This year, Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA collectively raised over $152,000, contributing significantly to the organization’s ongoing support of cystic fibrosis programs across North America.

“Reaching $6 million isn’t the end of our journey; it’s motivation to go even further,” Reyna said. “We’re honored to stand with our CF partners and look forward to continuing our mission to make a difference.”

From hosting “Soaps It Up!” car washes, golf tournaments, car shows, BBQs, charity walks, and garage sales to collecting donations in store, every initiative large or small has played a role in reaching this record-breaking milestone.

This year, the group also introduced the Gift of Repair initiative, through which participating locations donate for every positive customer review received on a completed repair.

“The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is deeply grateful for the support of the Driven Brands Collision Group,” said Patrick Feeley, chief development officer, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “Their generosity, alongside the CF community, helps build on our work that has added decades of life for people with CF. We are focused on supporting people with CF no matter where they are on their journey and on pursuing a cure for all people with the disease.”