Driven Brands Kicks off 'Limitless 2024' Conference

The first day of the conference opened with a Texas Two Step charity walk, raising more than $6,000 for research, care, and advocacy for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Next, five deserving Dallas families received NABC Recycled Rides vehicles, donated by GEICO and refurbished by CARSTAR, along with support from Abra and Fix Auto USA. The vehicles were given to veterans and families impacted by cystic fibrosis.

The opening ceremonies were held Tuesday evening and featured an executive update from Sabrina Thring, Brand President, Driven Brands Collision Group. Thring shared the collision segment’s performance in 2024 and outlook for the industry in 2025.

“We are so excited to bring all of our franchise partners in the U.S. collision business together again to celebrate our achievements, share our metrics and performance, and plan for our future,” she said. “Having all these top operators together under one roof powers our ability to explore our strategic vision together and map our plans to drive our future growth.”

Thring also announced the top award winners – the coveted Franchisee of the Year award – to recognize the exemplary owners of 2024, including: