ASE Webinar: Aftermarket Restoration Sheet Metal (Pros, Cons & SOPs)

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting the free webinar “Aftermarket Restoration Sheet Metal (Pros, Cons & SOPs)” on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET, according to a news release.

Automotive aftermarket sheet metal manufacturing has been industry standard since the 1970s, and many times the reputation for these parts is less than good. Some companies rise above the rest with quality, fit and finish, but it is a difficult world to navigate with constantly changing parts and standards.

In this webinar, Kevin Tetz with Paintucation will discuss how to qualify aftermarket parts from construction integrity to e-coat resilience and give some guidance as to how to gauge whether parts are high-quality replacements or substandard copies.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Registrants receive priority access to the recording.

For more information or to register, click here.