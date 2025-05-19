May 20 Webinar: Importance of OEM Procedures for Collision Repair Shops

Branden Loesch from 3M’s Automotive Aftermarket Division OEM team will discuss the world of OEM repair procedures and recommendations during the free ASE webinar “OEM Recommendations for Collision Repair” on Tuesday, May 20 at 4 p.m. ET.

Loesch will look at the current landscape, the importance of following OEM repair procedures, learn more about the work done to obtain OEM recommendations as a material supplier, discuss ways following OEM repair procedures can improve your body shops profitability.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Automatic email delivery of the certificate can take up to one week.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event. Register here.