    CONNEX 2025 Adds Jim Vecchio to Speaker Lineup

    June 30, 2025
    Vecchio, head of VIN Products, Autodata Solutions Division at J.D. Power, will discuss the evolving challenges and innovations shaping the collision industry, with a focus on the critical role of VIN-specific, as-built data.
    Jim Vecchio, head of VIN Products, Autodata Solutions Division at J.D. Power, will present “Leveraging VIN Data and Emerging Tech to Shape the Future of Collision Repair” at the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association 16th annual conference, CONNEX 2025, according to a news release. 

    Vecchio’s presentation will discuss the evolving challenges and innovations shaping the collision industry, with a focus on the critical role of VIN-specific, as-built data. As vehicle technology becomes more complex, Vecchio said traditional VIN decoding and outdated depreciation models fall short, leading to costly inefficiencies for insurers and repair networks.

    The session will examine the impact of ADAS calibration, connected car data, and emerging repair technologies on claims and total loss valuations. Vecchio will highlight the growing need for dynamic auto pricing symbols and accurate risk assessments using OEM build data to streamline processes and improve decision-making. 

    Attendees will gain insights into how more precise data can eliminate manual inefficiencies and create a more transparent, technology-driven and automated collision ecosystem. 

    The conference runs from September 23-25 in Nashville, Tennessee. Early bird registration for the conference is available here, as are submissions for speaking proposals and sponsorships for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.

