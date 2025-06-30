As Fatal Crashes Mount, IIHS Calls on NHTSA to Act

David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration needs faster, more decisive action to reverse a drastic escalation in fatal crashes on the nation’s roadways, at a congressional hearing on June 26.

Harkey submitted written testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade, which convened the hearing on the state of NHTSA and motor vehicle safety.

“NHTSA has an essential role to play in confronting our current road safety emergency, but doing so requires stronger leadership, a sense of urgency and a greater willingness to act,” Harkey said.

According to Harkey, beginning in the 1960s, the NHTSA and its predecessor agencies spurred dramatic improvements in road safety by issuing safety standards, funding vital research and supporting pilot projects to demonstrate the effectiveness of specific interventions. For example, the requirement that all vehicles be equipped with frontal airbags is estimated to have saved 70,000 lives through 2019.

According to the IIHS, the numbers are trending in the wrong direction. Crash deaths on U.S. roads have risen nearly 30% from below 33,000 in 2014 to more than 42,000 in 2022. With a new initiative called 30x30, IIHS hopes to reverse the decline by 2030.

Harkey suggested several specific measures the agency should take including:

Regulations requiring antilock braking systems for motorcycles.

Mandated technology to prevent impaired driving and setting stringent requirements for safety features on semitrailers are all long overdue.