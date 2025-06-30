Dent Fix Releases Two New Riveters

Dent Fix Equipment expanded its professional riveting lineup with the RIV-E Multi-Function Riveter series. The new battery-powered RIV-E 80 (DF-SPR80B) and RIV-E 60 (DF-SPR60B) systems offer collision repair professionals the capability to expand their riveting operations beyond the constraints of air lines and compressor capacity.

While Dent Fix's pneumatic riveters like the DF-SPR70 deliver up to 10 tons of force for demanding applications, the new RIV-E series addresses the growing need for mobility and operational flexibility in modern collision repair facilities. The RIV-E 80 delivers up to 8 tons of computer-controlled pressure and the RIV-E 60 provides 6 tons of force. Both options can expand repair capabilities to areas where pneumatic systems cannot reach.

“Our customers have relied on our pneumatic riveters for their most demanding repairs,” said Geoff Preston, vice president of marketing at Dent Fix Equipment. “The RIV-E series doesn't replace that capability - it expands it. Now technicians can take the same professional-grade riveting performance to any location in the shop.”

Pneumatic riveters excel in high-volume production environments with established air systems; the battery-powered units extend riveting capabilities to:

Areas without compressed air access

Overhead and awkward-angle repairs

Quick rivet/panel removal to assess the damage

The dual-capability approach can help collision repair facilities maximize their aluminum repair efficiency across all scenarios and maintain reliability. The RIV-E 60 serves as an introduction to self-piercing riveting. Shops can start with essential capabilities and scale up if aluminum repair volume grows.

Both RIV-E models support optional add-ons to further expand capabilities, including OEM-specific die sets for Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Range Rover, Audi, Tesla, and Ford applications.

The RIV-E 80 and RIV-E 60 are available through Dent Fix and its authorized network of distributors. For more information, visit Dent Fix’s website here.