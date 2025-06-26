NABC Welcomes I-CAR as Level One Partner

I-CAR became a National Auto Body Council level one partner. Previously a level two member, I-CAR now joins an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, parts and materials providers, and other industry businesses dedicated to serving communities nationwide with programs that help change and save lives every day.

Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing education, knowledge and solutions to support the evolving needs of the collision repair industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training, focuses on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer.

“I-CAR has already proven to be a great partner in hosting NABC Recycled Rides vehicles events at their conferences, supporting our NABC Gala, and providing resources for our NABC Recycled Rides for Schools program,” said Tom Wolf, chairman of the NABC. “We are excited to continue building programs like these together in the collision repair industry.”

NABC and I-CAR presented a NABC Recycled Rides vehicle to a deserving veteran at the 2025 I-CAR Conference in Houston in late February and another at the I-CAR Atlanta golf event in April. At every vehicle gifting, NABC honors the I-CAR Gold Certified repair shops participating in the presentation. In addition, NABC Recycled Rides for Schools is working with the I-CAR Academy on its updated school curriculum as part of its vehicle presentation program.

“I-CAR has long stood for collaboration in the automotive collision repair industry and supported NABC,” said Jeff Peevy, vice president of Industry Relations at I-CAR. “We are pleased to enhance our partnership, which will enable us to continue this good work, attract talent to our industry and seek new opportunities to elevate the role of collision repair in communities around the country.”

The benefits of a level one partners of the NABC include:

Company logo featured on home page and a dedicated landing page on the National Auto Body Council website

Logo on National Auto Body Council marketing communication materials

Company logo inclusion on all promotional materials for NABC Recycled Rides and NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication events hosted by NABC

Logo and verbal acknowledgement at all NABC-hosted events

Company logo and name showcased on signage at all NABC-attended national and regional industry events

Priority opportunity and choice of sponsorships at NABC events

Press release announcement upon joining or renewal

Press access when available at NABC-hosted events

Events featured on all NABC media platforms

Inclusion in NABC Member Directory

Annual access to four NABC Recycled Rides® vehicles and one NABC F.R.E.E. event

Access to a national database of non-profits for NABC Recycled Rides

Free marketing and publicity materials, PR consulting, and local media contacts

For more information about I-CAR, visit its website here.