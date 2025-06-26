NACAT and AVTECC Form Partnership to Help Automotive Educators

The North American Council of Automotive Teachers and the International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition formed a strategic partnership designed to enhance support for automotive educators and their training programs across North America.

The partnership is rooted in shared values and a common mission to elevate, empower, and equip automotive educators with the tools, training, and support they need to meet the demands of today’s evolving automotive service technologies. According to a news release, NACAT and AVTECC bring extensive experience and dedication to advancing automotive instruction and program development for industry educators.

“As an automotive educator, staying current with rapidly evolving vehicle technology can be a challenge along with making sure the student has a hands-on experience,” said Ed Martin, vice president of NACAT and automotive technology instructor at Pickens Technical College in Aurora, Colorado. “Having access to coordinated training, resources, and certification pathways means I can better prepare my students for the real-world demands of today’s — and tomorrow’s — automotive industry.”

AVTECC is a nonprofit coalition founded by automotive educators and industry partners that focuses on bridging the gap between instructional practice and emerging vehicle technologies. The partnership with NACAT will amplify AVTECC’s mission and extend its impact across a broader network of educators.

As part of this strategic partnership, NACAT and AVTECC will collaborate on:

Professional Development Opportunities: Co-hosted training programs and workshops that provide up-to-date instruction on program and curriculum development, competency-based assessment and program accreditation.

Regional and National Outreach: Coordinated participation in regional conferences and national events to align messaging, resources, and educator engagement efforts.

NACAT Annual Conference Collaboration: AVTECC will partner with NACAT to enhance the technical training content at NACAT’s annual conference, delivering sessions focused on educator development and assessment of student learning through competency-based certification.

“AVTECC’s foundation is built on the belief that educators are central to the future automotive workforce,” said David Macholz, president/CEO of AVTECC. “This partnership with NACAT reinforces our shared goal of supporting instructors as they prepare students for an advanced automotive industry that will require highly skilled technicians.”

NACAT and AVTECC are developing a collaborative model to ensure that automotive educators keep pace with industry changes and actively lead them, and prepare students with the advanced skills necessary for the future automotive workforce.