    Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Expand Damage View List

    June 25, 2025
    SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
    SCRS
    Solera Qapter users can click on the expand view button to see additional damage list lines vs the 5 line operations that are visible in standard view. 

    The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

    The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

    View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

