Coats Company Retools Brand and Portfolio

The Coats Company revealed its new brand positioning. The new identity reflects its focus on creating high performing repair and tire shops, according to a news release.

“The new Coats brand represents our commitment to providing a full-shop technology portfolio designed and built in the U.S. and serviced locally by our factory-trained service technicians,” said Mauricio Santorini, CEO.

Coats designed its portfolio to reflect its purpose - “keep people moving and technology turning.” These include tire changers, wheel balancers and aligners, lifts, and inspection technologies. Coats also provides scheduled service and as-needed repairs, and unmatched access to OEM parts designed to the exact specifications of Coats systems.

“Shops have enough on their plate—tight timelines, new techs, vendor overload, and the constant pressure to keep the bay moving. Coats gets it,” said Ben Pryor, vice president of commercial for Coats. ”We’re cutting through the noise with a brand built around what matters most: tech that works, service that performs, and people who know how shops work. Whether you’re running a single shop or managing multiple locations, Coats promises to keep work flowing.”

The new structure simplifies product segments and groups them by need and application:

Pro Series – Diagnostics That Drive the Work

Measurement and diagnostic systems shops need to boost ride quality and customer vehicle safety. It includes wheel balancers, aligners, and vehicle inspection systems that identify and correct tough issues like imbalance, alignment, and tread depth.

Maxx Series – Built Tough for the Bay

Coats Maxx Series are the technologies such as lifts and tire changers that techs need to make tough tasks and manual processes faster and easier.

Coats Connect – Service Behind the Systems

Coats Connect is service that provides access to OEM parts, and hands on and remote coaching for Coats systems and tools. The Coats Service Network, factory-trained techs and product support pros, and centralized service management from call to completion.

To capture the brand visually, Coats modernized its logo with an expanded color palette and new design elements in line with its new product and service portfolio brands.

For more information about the new Coats brand and what it means for your shop, visit its website here.