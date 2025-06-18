PGW Unveils New Ordering Website Design

PGW Auto Glass launched a newly designed ordering website, which promises to make the purchase experience more efficient for customers.

The new platform features a sleek, modern design with more comprehensive information, according to a new release.

“PGW’s new website is a testament to PGW’s industry leadership and longstanding desire to support its installer base with advanced technology and the best tools available, allowing their businesses to grow,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass. “The new site is live and available to our entire customer base as well as new customers looking for a great experience with dependable order fulfillment.”

Highlights of the new platform include a fast and simple ordering process that uses an auto-suggest function to quickly find the exact part needed. Once the customer finds the part they’re looking for, they can get detailed part information with pictures and videos, dealer part numbers, and calibration requirements for easy and accurate identification. The platform also has enhanced search features and account updates, providing users the ability to track outstanding orders and returns, and download receipts, orders, and credits.

PGW invites users to explore the platform and new features of the new website, which is live here.