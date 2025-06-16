SCRS Shares Open Letter Response to I-CAR 2025 Bylaw Proposal and Board Election Notice 

Editor's note: On behalf of the SCRS Board of Directors, Chairman Michael Bradshaw wrote the following open letter to SCRS members and other collision repair shops over what he says "prevents associations like SCRS from representing the Collision Repair Segment—even though no current bylaw language prohibits it."

The open letter is unedited and reprinted in its entirety. A response from I-CAR follows.

SCRS Response to I-CAR 2025 Bylaw Proposal and Board Election Notice

Open Letter to SCRS Members and Collision Repair Businesses,

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) would like to provide you with a high-level summary of concern regarding critical governance decisions made by I-CAR that could significantly impact representation within the organization and the broader collision repair industry.

On June 4, I-CAR Members received an email from Chris Evans, who serves as Chair of the Board Governance & Nominations Committee and as a Claims Consultant for State Farm Insurance. The email asked I-CAR Regular members to review proposed amendments to the I-CAR Bylaws and preview the 2025 Board of Directors election. The email indicates voting will begin on or around July 7, 2025.

The email announced board-approved nominees for the Collision Repair Segment:

• Paul Krauss – Caliber Collision (Incumbent), 3-year term

• Ryan Downs – Crash Champions, 3-year term



SCRS believes critical context is missing, and industry professionals deserve transparency before casting votes on these changes and nominations.

Background on Board Structure and Criteria

In February, I-CAR issued a call for Board candidates to fill two Collision Repair Segment seats—one open seat and one for a large MSO. I-CAR outlines desired qualities for Board Members including strategic thinking, engagement, ethics, influence, and relevant competencies. I-CAR candidate criteria also include board experience, industry knowledge, time commitment, seniority, and being a Regular Member of I-CAR.

Per I-CAR bylaws, the Board includes four Collision Repair Segment representatives:

• One from a single-location shop

• One from an MSO with 2–199 locations

• One from a large MSO (200+ locations)

• One seat not specifically defined

SCRS Nomination and Rejection

To promote a strong, independent voice, the SCRS Board supported Executive Director, Aaron Schulenburg applying for the open seat. SCRS is a Regular Member, Schulenburg is the duly authorized representative of the Regular Member organization and Schulenburg submitted his application with reference letters from three former I-CAR board members, including two OEM representatives and one from an insurance company.

On March 28, Schulenburg was notified by I-CAR staff that only individuals from collision repair facilities are eligible for these seats, and therefore he did not qualify. While not currently explicitly stated in the bylaws, conversations with I-CAR leadership—including Governance Chair Chris Evans and former CEO John Van Alstyne—specified that it is the Board’s intent to reserve these seats for collision repair businesses.

Dean Fisher, who retired from Driven Brands in 2022, previously held the open seat and was reelected to I-CAR for a final term in 2023.

Schulenburg was additionally later proposed for a Hybrid Director seat and was again deemed ineligible. I-CAR's bylaws prohibit Hybrid Directors from representing Collision Repair, Insurance, or OEM segments.

I-CAR’s interpretation of their bylaws conclude that an association leader is somehow simultaneously too representative of the “Collision Repair Segment" to be a Hybrid Director and not “Collision Repair Segment” enough to qualify as a Collision Repair representative.